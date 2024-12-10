Clara Galle went this Monday to The Revolt to give everything, and he did… The actress presented her latest series to David Broncano, The Headwhich premieres its third and final season on December 19 on MAX.

As soon as they entered the stage of the Príncipe Gran Vía theater, the presenter and the actress They remembered what happened to the guest at her last visit to The Resistance.

And it is that The performer fell while trying to do a cartwheelso he had to go to the emergency room: “You gave me your physio’s number,” he told the man from Jaen.

At one point in the interview, the host of the La 1 program gave way to a tattoo artist: “We tattoo the program’s logo on the faces of guests who come five times.”he pointed out.

The actress told her not on her face, but on her wrist… “This was a joke so that you would say no and send him home,” the presenter said, but she replied: “You choose and I’ll get the tattoo”.

“Today I did my last sex scene, so I can get a tattoo. Imagine, When I have grandchildren I will tell them that I got this tattoo in The Revolt“he stated.





For a few moments, the tattoo artist drew an upside-down R, like the one in the logo of the RTVE space, to tattoo it on the actress on the inside of her right wrist.