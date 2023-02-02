Gerard Piqué does not rest. The former Barcelona player, fully dedicated to his King’s League project (an amateur football league starring celebrities), continues to be in the news due to his sentimental life.

This Thursday, February 2, on his 36th birthday, the former Catalan defender appears again in the tabloids for the ‘moves’ of his ex-partner, Shakira from Barranquilla, and his current girlfriend, the young Clara Chía Martí.

Now, because Martí’s entourage decided to talk about his emotional state, after the release of the last Bizarrap session. And, of course, because in the middle of that talk they gave him a “little gift” to Shakira. This, when the Colombian artist is also having a birthday.

The ‘little gift’ from Clara’s friends

According to ‘El Confidencial’, a Spanish media outlet, those close to Martí’s family assured that Piqué and she “cared very little” about the controversy over Shakira’s latest song.

To tell the truth, as reported by the media outlet in question, citing sources that would be close to the young Catalan, “the information that the press talks about her bothers them more.”

In fact, according to Martí’s friends, the only thing they have to say about that song is that “They did not expect Gerard’s ex to do what she has done, but that way the one who is portrayed is her (Shakira). Clara has never said anything nor is she going to say it, she would be missing more, she is a lady “.

“Clara Chía will not say a word: ‘She is a lady, not like Piqué’s ex'”headlines the Catalan ‘La Vanguardia’ in its registration note.

