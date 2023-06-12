The Gerard Pique’s girlfriend and supposed third in discord in his relationship with Shakira, Clara Chia Martijust won the judgment against the Spanish paparazzi, Jordi Martinafter accusing him of harassment for having entered private property and taking photos of it with the former soccer player on May 10.

The legal battle took place last Wednesday, June 7, in the Investigating Court number 6 in the city of Barcelona, ​​where Clara requested a restriction order of 1,000 meters.

On the other hand, Gerard Piqué had also taken legal actions against the famous journalist, but in the end he withdrew it to appear as a witness for his partner.

On Friday it was made public that the plaintiff had obtained the sentence because he presented a psychological report to demonstrate the anguish he feels every time he is persecuted by such a reporter.

According to information from ‘Europe Press‘, the young Catalan got a 400 meter restraining order against Jordi Martin, who must keep a prudent distance whether at Clara’s work, home or any space, except for social events, where he may be 20 meters from her.

It should be noted that the judicial order will only be valid for three months, but it may be extended, since the judge established it in such a way because he continues to be an anonymous person, regardless of whether he has been involved in media headlines due to the scandalous separation of Piqué and Shakira.

