The young Clara Chia He went from anonymity to a huge public exposure, all because of his courtship with ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué, and because of what his appearance at the marriage of Shakira.

At the moment, the 23-year-old often appears in paparazzi photos or when Piqué takes her out in public or in restaurants.

(You may be interested: Clara Chía “loses her shyness”: this is how Piqué’s girlfriend makes herself heard in Spain)

His voice has even been a mystery until recently when he spoke a few words at an event for the King’s League, the soccer tournament that her boyfriend promotes.

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira. Photo: TikTok Elbarrioklk, YouTube Shakira

They tempt her to talk

Since Clara appeared in the life of Piqué and Shakira, her name is one of the gold mines for different media in the world.

Accessing an interview with the young woman is the idea of ​​some powerful media in Europe, and as has been known in recent days, there are already million-dollar offers on the table for Clara to speak.

Photo: See also These are the MILLIONS that Shakira has earned after launching 'Session 533' with Bizarrap Instagram King’s League / Instagram Gerard Piqué

According to a report from the X Catalunya portal, which has been taken up by different media, Piqué’s girlfriend has been offered juicy amounts of money to give an interview.

“Many programs have proposed to Clara Chía to grant an interviewso that it explains its version, thus confirming the two extremes,” says the press version.

Piqué and Clara Chía can be seen in different places in Barcelona.

“Offers amount to more than one million euros (one million dollars)“The outlet said, citing sources close to the couple.

However, the media source also ensures that Clara “has rejected them all” because she only wants privacy.

“Together with Piqué, he won’t have a money problem and they are also happy and he prefers to be faithful to him. They want intimacy and respect, to be able to live life normally,” the outlet adds.

So far, the 23-year-old Catalan has not referred to the criticism made of her and her boyfriend.

SPORTS

More news