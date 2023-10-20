The romances that the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué he had when he was in a relationship with the Colombian singer Shakira, something that, perhaps and apparently, he has not stopped doing.

Now that he is on a ‘honeymoon’ with his girlfriend, Clara Chía MartiPiqué has been caught amazed by the performance of Samy Rivers the Mexican streamer.

It’s not by chance

It turns out that the two coincided in one of the last days of the Kings Leagueand people were surprised by the way Piqué was hypnotized by Rivers’ performance.

Social networks immediately began to speculate, and even made fun of everything that many people realized, because the face of the former player of the Barcelona said it all.

“The scene, which went viral on social networks, shows Piqué looking at Samy Rivers with an expression that did not go unnoticed by anyone. The gestures of admiration and astonishment on his face made it clear that not only was he seeing a colleague in the league, but someone who had won his admiration in a unique way,” said Caras magazine.

Normal…

And he added: “Rivers is simply the nickname by which she is known worldwide. Her real name is Samantha Trevino Rivera, and is one of the most influential Mexican streamers in the entire internet world. Originally from Nuevo León and at 25 years old, she reached the top on platforms such as Twitch, Instagram and YouTube, the latter being where she began broadcasting her live.

The truth is that the public began to buy the moment with which Piqué lived with the Barranquilla woman, to whom he was unfaithful on several occasions.

Rivers is known to be a fan of Las Chivas de Guadalajara and is one of the leaders of the soccer clubs in the Kings League, a tournament created by Piqué and Ibai Llanos.

On Instagram, he has more than 5.4 million followers, and on YouTube, he has an audience of 2.69 million subscribers. (Luis Díaz vented his anger online after the missed penalty and a historical record supported him)