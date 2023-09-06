Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía have become the couple of the moment and their love has transcended borders, after the former Barcelona player end his relationship with Shakira.

The young Spanish woman, 24 years old, catapulted to fame after confirm his courtship with Piqué and become the sensation of the moment that led her to gain followers and detractors on social networks.

Clara Chía puts into practice the phrase: ‘Women no longer cry, women bill’



According to various newspapers in Catalonia, the public relations specialist took advantage of her rise to fame in recent months and has managed to amass a significant fortune, putting into practice the famous phrase of the Colombian Shakira in her song ‘Music session 53’ that says: ‘Women no longer cry, women bill’.

Clara Chía took advantage of her media explosion to get great benefits and obtain in her account banking about 500 thousand euros, the Spanish media pointed out.

However, other newspapers explained that the public relations specialist already had a significant amount of money before meeting Gerard Piqué, because comes from an important and wealthy family in Spain.

One of the points that the Iberian press has emphasized the most is its active participation in the company Kosmos Studio, based in Barcelona, ​​which was founded by her boyfriend, Gerard Piqué. This company is in charge of producing sports and entertainment content and Clara Chía would be one of the important pieces of the business.

Laura Bozzo and a new dart to Clara Chía and Piqué



After rising to fame, Clara Chía has encountered a series of detractors for her relationship with the Spanish businessman Gerard Piqué. Laura Bozzo became one of the biggest critics of the love relationship between the Spaniards and again lashed out at the couple.

“Who cares? They are nobody without Shakira, the queen”were the words of Bozzo after observing some images of the couple while they were on vacation on the beaches of Croatia.

