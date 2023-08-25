Saturday, August 26, 2023
Clara Chía 'makes herself feel' with Shakira's children; This happens with Piqué's girlfriend

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Clara Chía ‘makes herself feel’ with Shakira’s children; This happens with Piqué’s girlfriend

Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía

Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía

Photo:

@Shakira and Europa Press

Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

‘It is a normal family, a ‘normal’ couple, they say from Spain.

The relationship between Piqué and Clara Chía seems to be going from strength to strength. The former Barcelona player and the young Public Relations student are experiencing the best moments of their romance, after difficult months due to the ‘boom’ of the separation of the former defender and Shakira.

(Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the new agreement after their divorce that Clara Chia rejects).

The two Catalans, determined to live their love ‘against everything and everyone’, have taken advantage of every minute they have had away from the ‘paparazzi’ to give free rein to their feelings.

In fact, an unexpected novelty was revealed in the last hours that shakes everything that the tabloids had said so far: Clara Chía shared with the children of Shakira and Piqué.

(Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: seer predicts new infidelity of the Spanish).

‘It’s a normal family, a normal couple’

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

Photo:

Efe and social networks

“It was said that Clara Chía has not been related to her children. That is not true”was heard from the start on the program ‘Y ahora Sonsoles’, on ‘Antena 3’.

Then, ‘Nacho Gay’, one of the panelists of the ‘show’, dropped the bomb: “In the last fifteen days, in Spain, I know that (Piqué and Shakira’s children) have been related to her. The children have been with Clara Chía. It is a normal family. It’s a normal couple.”

Until now, It had been said that there was a clause that prevented Clara Chía from relating to Milan and Sasha, sons of Piqué and Shakira. However, the popular entertainment program denies that condition.

SPORTS

