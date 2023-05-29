Clara Chía, “like Shakira”: Piqué’s girlfriend is asked for photos in full concert

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Clara Chía, on the left.
Screenshots Tiktok Catalinamorav, YouTube Shakira
Clara Chía, on the left.
The video of the moment shows that the young woman has a fan club. And they compare her with Shakira.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Clara Chía lost her grief. The new girlfriend of the former Catalan player Gerard Piqué continues to show that she is much more adapted to the media exposure that her relationship with the world champion has brought her.
This weekend, the young Catalan went to a concert with Piqué. And in the midst of criticism of her attendance at the Coldplay event, a band led by Chris Martin, a great friend of Shakira, Clara Chía was the sensation.
A video posted on social media shows how they interrupted her in the middle of the concert to ask her for a photograph.
Her reaction, of a star, makes her be compared to Shakira on social networks.
(In addition: Shakira: the photo that explodes in networks and that Piqué will not like at all).
Clara Chía is asked for photos “like Shakira”
In a video shared by the presenter Catalina Mora, you can see the moment in which a woman approaches Clara Chía, in the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, during the Coldplay concert.
The young woman, the recording demonstrates, asks Piqué’s girlfriend for a photo.
Clara Chía, in a boost of confidence, agreed to the follower’s request. And her face, very smiling, was complemented by the joy of the stranger.
“Clara Chía is asked for photos like Shakira”they comment on the replicas of the video.
