This Friday, June 23, the wedding of Maria Valls and Marcthe brother of Gerard Piqué, in Barcelona, Barcelona.

Although the bride and groom should have all the attention, Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend, alleged third discord in his relationship with Shakira, Clara Chiamonopolized social networks and the media.

And it is that the couple was captured looking very in love and happy leaving the parish where the religious ceremony was held, but that was not the only thing that captured the attention of thousands, but the look that the girlfriend of the former Barcelona player wore.

In the Photographs already circulating on all social networks, the 36-year-old Catalan can be seen wearing a very elegant navy blue suit by the hand of his current partner, while she attended with a very simple dress.

It is a golden knitted dress, with a ‘V’ neckline and straps, which she wore with a pair of transparent vinyl sandals and on top of huge sunglasses, which caused criticism to appear soon.

Once again, the PR was attacked by millions of users for her style of dress, since the first time she was criticized occurred when the infidelity from Piqué to Shakira, since Clara accompanied him to a friend’s wedding with a beach-type dress and messy hair.

Despite the attempts of the lovers to evade the media, they could not avoid ending up being photographed.

Although there were some who defended Clara Chía because they consider her outfit something “elegant”, most of the users stated that her outfit actually left much to be desired, and that with those “rags” it looked more like a nightgown.

