Thursday, January 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Clara Chía is not hiding: Piqué’s girlfriend reappears after Shakira’s attacks

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Piqué and Clara Chía

Piqué and Clara Chía.

Photo:

Instagram Piqué, screenshot ‘Telecinco’

Pique and Clara Chia.

After they pointed at her and said that she was down, the young woman returned to the scene. And how.

Gerard Piqué It continues to be the target of various criticisms on social networks after the latest song by Shakira, her ex-partner, became a resounding success.

The now former Barcelona soccer player, dedicated to his King’s League project, remains a trend on social networks due to the strong darts that the artist from Barranquilla left him in his latest release.

See also  WRC | Pirelli: here are the tires available for Monte-Carlo

In fact, although the great signal was Piqué, his new girlfriend, the young Clara Chía Martí, also ‘carried the package’. The accusations to the worker of the Kosmos company were accurate on the part of Shakira. And, to tell the truth, until today she had told herself that she was having a hard time because of those attacks. However, the young woman’s environment reports her reappearance and it is clear: Clara Chía “does not hide”.

(Do not stop reading: Piqué returns to Shakira’s house after an explosive song against him: video).

Clara Chía puts her chest

Lately the new couple has been seen very close together.

Photo:

TikTok: @KingsLeague

According to what Laura Fa and Lorena Vásquez, the popular ‘Mamarazzis’ who preceded all the details of Piqué and Shakira’s breakup last year, told in their last podcast, Clara Chía Martí is not dejected, as other media have said.

Chía, say the entertainment journalists, is calm.

“She doesn’t hide, she keeps going to work and leads a normal life”they assured.

See also  Piqué, naked: video of the kiss with his "new girlfriend" after separating from Shakira

In fact, although his sources consulted did say that the young woman “does not like being recognized or being stopped on the street”, her relationship with Piqué would be “increasingly strengthened”.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Clara #Chía #hiding #Piqués #girlfriend #reappears #Shakiras #attacks

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The French take to the streets against the pension reform

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result