Clara Chía is not hiding: Piqué’s girlfriend reappears after Shakira’s attacks

Gerard Piqué It continues to be the target of various criticisms on social networks after the latest song by Shakira, her ex-partner, became a resounding success.

The now former Barcelona soccer player, dedicated to his King’s League project, remains a trend on social networks due to the strong darts that the artist from Barranquilla left him in his latest release.

In fact, although the great signal was Piqué, his new girlfriend, the young Clara Chía Martí, also ‘carried the package’. The accusations to the worker of the Kosmos company were accurate on the part of Shakira. And, to tell the truth, until today she had told herself that she was having a hard time because of those attacks. However, the young woman’s environment reports her reappearance and it is clear: Clara Chía “does not hide”.

Clara Chía puts her chest

Lately the new couple has been seen very close together. Photo: TikTok: @KingsLeague

According to what Laura Fa and Lorena Vásquez, the popular ‘Mamarazzis’ who preceded all the details of Piqué and Shakira’s breakup last year, told in their last podcast, Clara Chía Martí is not dejected, as other media have said.

Chía, say the entertainment journalists, is calm.

“She doesn’t hide, she keeps going to work and leads a normal life”they assured.

In fact, although his sources consulted did say that the young woman “does not like being recognized or being stopped on the street”, her relationship with Piqué would be “increasingly strengthened”.

