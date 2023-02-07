Clara Chia MartiGerard Piqué’s girlfriend, has been another target for the ‘paparazzi’ in the midst of the scandal that has surrounded the former Barcelona player due to his separation from Shakira, announced more than six months ago.

The young Catalan, whom Piqué would have met within the facilities of his Kosmos company, has had to suffer firsthand the media scrutiny to which he is exposed due to the fame of his partner.

In the first days of their bond, in fact, it was even said that she was fed up with the persecution of people. However, as she confirmed this Monday, with a new video in which she looked very confident, she now handles the subject better.

Not in vain, the Spanish press assures that Clara Chía has changed with fame. And his confidence is so great that he would be taking steps to be an ‘influencer’, according to a video mentioned by ‘El Periódico’ and ’20 minutos’, Spanish media.

Clara Chía, ‘influencer’?

Memes of Piqué and Clara Chía for their first photo on Instagram Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique

As revealed by Lorena Vásquez and Laura Fa, the popular ‘Mamarazzis’ from ‘El Periódico’, Clara Chía was seen in a video published by a renowned hairdresser in Spain.

Vásquez and Fa argue that “The young woman lent her image to the salon’s social networks. Is she thinking of becoming an influencer and are these the first steps?”

Given this information, other media outlets dared to analyze the change that Clara Chía has supposedly had and they have no doubts about her intentions to be an ‘influencer’.

“The young woman is starting her career as an influencer”, says ’20 minutes’

“Although she continues to demonstrate her shyness, she provides greater security when she walks and her laughs in front of the press make it clear that something has changed in the young woman,” adds this last portal.



“Clara Chía makes her relationship with Piqué profitable: she becomes an influencer” says the Spanish portal ‘Semana’.

So far, neither Chía Martí nor anyone around her has spoken about the idea of ​​being a social media personality.

