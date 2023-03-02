Gerard Piqué finds no refuge. The former Barcelona player, focused on his innovative King’s League project, continues to be in the news for everything surrounding his separation from Barranquilla Shakira, announced more than eight months ago.

The former defender, world champion in 2010, made headlines in the tabloids this Thursday because of his relationship with the young Catalan, Clara Chía Martí, whom he would have met working at his company, Kosmos.

This, because in the midst of the siege of the entertainment media – which apparently has upset him – he decided to ‘come out in front’.

AND His reaction coincides with the release of Shakira’s latest song‘TQG’, a production that the followers of the Barranquillera do not hesitate to assure that it was for Piqué.

Clara Chía shows her face

The image was published by Piqué on January 25. See also Piqué and Shakira met again: they reveal details of the 'tense reunion' Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique

Neither the explosive single ‘Music sessions #53’ by Shakira, nor the forceful message that the Colombian gave in the recent interview with the communicator Enrique Acevedo (“There is a place reserved in hell for all women who do not support others”) They have managed to stop Clara Chía.

Although the interpreter of ‘Ojos Así’ has been very clear with the messages about her sentimental situation, it seems that the public relations student continues to fight to recover her ‘routine’.

In recent months, the Catalan media reported that Chía had apparently suffered an emotional crisis as a result of the media bombshell that represented the separation of the footballer and the Barranquillera, which would have forced the 23-year-old to take temporary leave in social networks.

Now, that situation would have ended, because Clara Chía reopened her Instagram.

And, as expected, Piqué has already decided to follow her online.

According to the ‘Vanitatis’ outlet, the profile was activated on March 1, which would mean that it is not hiding from Shakira, who in the recent song ‘TQG’, together with Karol G, threw strong darts against Piqué and her.

Despite her return, Clara Chía continues to keep her profile private to “protect” her identity, according to the aforementioned portal.

*With information from El Universal, Mexico

From the Newspaper Group of America (GDA)