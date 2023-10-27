Gerard Piqué He was in the news again this week for the launch of the Americas Kings League, the extension on this side of the world of the 7-a-side soccer tournament that he directs together with the influencer Ibaí Llanos. And also, for the severe fall he suffered during the presentation, when he was distracted by looking at his cell phone when he was going to sign an autograph for a child.

But Piqué also occupied a lot of space again on social networks and in the gossip pages when the paparazzi Jordi Martín revealed that The parents of his new partner, Clara Chía, do not have a good relationship with him.

It should be remembered that Piqué made his relationship with Clara Chia “official” at the beginning of this year, with a photograph together published on his Instagram account, six months after announcing his breakup with the Colombian singer Shakira.

However, Piqué and Clara Chía would have been together long before and that, in reality, would have been the cause of their separation from the Barranquilla woman.

“Clara Chía’s family doesn’t love Piqué, her parents don’t want him, Piqué can’t set foot in Clara Chía’s parents’ house,” Martín revealed in an interview on TV Notas.

Why would Clara Chía be distanced from her parents?

Martín himself also revealed that this radical position has caused Clara Chía to be estranged from her parents. “When Piqué goes to Miami to see his children, Clara Chía does not sleep at her parents’ house, she sleeps at a friend’s house because she is angry with her parents because they do not accept her partner,” he added.

According to the paparazzi, Lluis Chía and Marga Martí, Clara’s parents, never accepted the relationship and the problem deepened with the public exposure that their daughter has had since she was with Piqué.

🛑🔉 Jordi Martín: “Clara Chía broke up with her parents because #Pique. When Piqué travels, she stays at the secretary’s house, making it clear that she has no relationship with Piqué’s children. #Shakira“. 💥 pic.twitter.com/fMxf8J0r4T — Carito (@770carito) October 26, 2023

A few days ago it was revealed on Telecinco that one of the reasons why Clara Chía’s parents do not love Piqué is because they were aware of the hectic nightlife that the former soccer player has, even since the young woman was a minor.

Piqué’s entourage has not denied the alleged problems that Clara Chía would have with her parents.

