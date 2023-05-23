Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Clara Chía despairs: striking video reaction of Piqué’s girlfriend, after Shakira

May 23, 2023
Clara Chía despairs: striking video reaction of Piqué’s girlfriend, after Shakira


Clara Chía, Piqué and Shakira

Clara Chía, on the left.

Photo:

Screenshot Europa Press, Youtube of Shakira

Clara Chía, on the left.

The young woman was captured, head-on, on camera. Of course, she as soon as she saw the lens was transformed.

Clara Chía Martí is breathing, but perhaps she still does not feel relief. The girlfriend of Gerard Piqué, the former Barcelona player who separated from Shakira 10 months ago, continues to suffer due to the media impact that his relationship with the defending world champion has had.

See also  Piqué, caught: videos in which Shakira talked about her betrayals and heartbreak

As has been said from the beginning, the young Catalan seems not to be quite comfortable with the fact that her lover is a public figure.

Although in the last recordings she had been seen quite loose, especially in the King’s League environment, the project that Piqué has focused on in recent months, the Public Relations student has perhaps gone back to the beginning.

At least that is how the Spanish media highlight it after his unexpected reaction to the lens of the ‘paparazzi’ from ‘CHANCE’, from ‘Europa Press’.

Clara Chía loses control in front of the camera

The triad Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira.

Photo:

Gerard Piqué’s Instagram, Shakira’s YouTube

In a clip published by ‘CHANCE’, the medium that has led the coverage of the separation of Shakira and Piqué, Clara Chía is seen conversing with Piqué in his truck.

In the recording, the first after the release of ‘Acrostic’, Shakira’s latest song, the young Catalan and the former player appear as calm as possible.

However, when the camera arrives, everything changes.

The young woman, visibly uncomfortable, reacts with nervous movements.

“Gerard Piqué reappears with Clara Chía, who tries to cover her face with her bag while he accelerates to leave quickly”concludes ‘CHANCE’ in the description of what happened.

See also  Piqué, bluntly, made his salary public at Barcelona

(Keep reading: Gerard Piqué shows himself again with Clara Chía and silences rumors of a crisis).

More news

SPORTS

