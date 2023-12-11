The year 2023 was particularly convulsive for the former footballer Gerard Piquéfor everything that had to do in the media with his relationship with Clara Chía Martiand his disputes with the Colombian Shakirahis ex-partner.

Precisely, as a result of all the media impact, Clara Chía earned her fame in Colombia.

People were very interested in everything related to Piqué's girlfriend in 2023.

The public wanted to know more and more details about the woman, such as her age, her occupation and the details of her private life.

Well, Clara Chía's impact on the Colombian media was such that she is in the first place of the most searched personalities on Google, according to the annual report of Google Trendswhich highlights the most used words in the search engine.

Clara Chia, Gerard Piqué and Shakira

The curious thing is not only that Clara Chía came in first place, but that she defeated the Colombian artist Shakira, and that her year was full of musical successes.

Shakira appears in second place among the most searched personalities of the year, while Gerard Piqué, who made a lot of noise due to his relationship, his controversies with Shakira and the development of the Kings League, appears in eighth place among the most searched on Google in Colombia.

The Colombian soccer player appeared in fourth place in searches Luis Diazwho was confirmed as one of the characters of greatest interest to Colombians.

Top 10 searches

1. Clara Chía Marti

2. Shakira

3. Margot Robbie

4. Luis Diaz

5. Mbappé

6. Lewis Hamilton

7. Featherweight

8. Piqué

9. Laura Sarabia

10. Rodolfo Sancho

