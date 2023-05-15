Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia. That is the triad that has filled different pages in the media since the singer from Barranquilla and the former Catalan player announced their separation last year. Its echo, gigantic in the tabloids, has been increasing with the passing of the days. And Clara Chía Martí, the young woman with whom Piqué has been relaunching his sentimental life, has been one of the great ones involved.

In recent days, as a result of the popularization of some of her photos on social networks, Clara Chía was practically “forced” to close her Instagram account. However, this decision has not prevented new images of her private life from leaking.

The last thing that was known about the young Catalan, an employee of Piqué’s Kosmos company, was a video in which he appears doing ‘twerking’ on public roads.

The most striking thing has to do with the music that plays in the background in the clip: a song by Shakira.

‘Clara Chía dancing Shakira’s music’: the viral video

Photo: Screenshot TikTok, EFE

In a recording shared by users on social networks, Clara Chía is seen twerking with some of her friends.

The 24-year-old Catalan looks very relaxed and happy. However, some Internet users were struck by the fact that the music playing in the background is the song “Loca” by Shakira.

And although the recording has become extremely popular, the truth is that Clara Chía was not dancing said production by the Colombian.

The original clip, shared by one of her friends, does not contain such background music. In fact, the audio levels confirm that it is part of a montage.

