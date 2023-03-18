Clara Chía “cries in silence”: this is how they sing songs by Shakira to her, according to the press

Piqué and Shakira’s novel is far from over. The former Barcelona player and the singer from Barranquilla are still in the news due to their separation, announced more than eight months ago.

In recent days, Piqué’s first words about the break have been in the news. In his case, the former defender chose to be very cautious and did not speak in detail about the subject. In his message, he said, “out of respect for the children.”

However, the one who seems unable to stay out of the controversy is his new partner, the young Clara Chía Martí, because according to the portal ‘Informalia’, she is living “an ordeal”. This, according to said medium, because “some malicious ones jokingly sing the songs of the Colombian artist”.

They sing songs by Shakira

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira. Photo: TikTok screenshot, EFE

According to ‘Informalia’, Clara Chía was embarrassed in the street by singing songs by Shakira to her. And, as she says, citing anonymous sources, lThe young man “cries in silence”.

“Clara lowers her gaze and does not face the madmen who laugh at her, she prefers not to get into controversy, but the procession must go inside. She has a bad time, impossible to avoid it, nor can she control her tears due to so much grief”, argues the portal.

Up to now, Martí has ​​not delivered statements on the information that the Spanish press has published.

