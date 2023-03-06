Mexico.- Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía have starred in one of the biggest infidelities in show business after it was reported that the former soccer player would have left Shakira for the student 23 years old.

Faced with Piqué’s deception, it seems that Shakira received one of the hardest blows of her life after 12 years of relationship with the Catalan and the beautiful family they had formed together.

Despite the fact that Gerard Piqué used a very discreet way to avoid being captured by the press along with all his lovers, the truth finally came to light, starting with who is now the current partner of the former Barcelona player.

Since the identity of Clara Chía Marti was revealed in numerous media and social networks by the paparazzi Jordi Martinthe press has not stopped being behind the young university student with the intention of knowing what her relationship is like with the father of the children of the Colombian singer.

It was precisely Jordi Martin who brought out the first photographs of Clara Chíawhere the journalist assured that the young woman did not put too much effort into her personal grooming.

In fact, they assure that the first image of Clara that was published was not to her liking, because according to her co-workers at ‘Kosmos’ (Gerard Piqué’s company), the public relations student was having a great time crying all the time because of how bad it felt to see how it looked in the photos that were already turning the entire Internet around.

That photograph is from the first public appearances that the couple in love had, where Clara accompanied Piqué to a wedding, where Shakira’s ex wore a very elegant blue suit, while his partner wore a long striped dress that she let her belly shine, something that made everyone believe that she could be pregnant.

But that’s not all, but she wore almost no makeup and her hair looked really careless, not having combed it, her hair looked dry and frizzy, so it looked bad.

That is why Jordi Martin revealed that when Clara Chía was able to see the photographs that she took of her, she burst into tears, because according to the information from the Kosmos workers, the young woman felt exposed.

“How strong! (Clara Chía) She has arrived (at work) dejected, crying, saying that these photos “have ruined her life,” that “the whole world is criticizing her, they are laughing at her,” she said and confessed that when she found out that He was pleased about her, determining that he had to put up with it because “she has decided to get into a marriage.”

However, it seems that all this was in the past, and because of how sad she was because of so many jokes, she began to make certain changes in her physical appearance, since she has even been caught taking care of herself in spa clinics.

Faced with the radical change of the young woman, Marin came to point out that Gerard Piqué would have paid her for certain aesthetic arrangements.