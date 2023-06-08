Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué went one step further. This Wednesday, it was news that the former Catalan player and his new girlfriend testified before a Barcelona court on account of the process they opened against the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin, who is required to stay out of their hands, with a lawsuit.

According to the first reports, the “winner” of the first day of the case would have been the “paparazzi” himself, since the arguments of Clara Chía and Piqué would not have been strong enough to lead one to think that the reporter had gone too far in his coverage. of the separation of Shakira and the former player.

In fact, hours after leaving the courthouse, Martin revealed what happened there. According to him he said, “Clara Chía put on a ‘show’, she began to cry and said that she was getting dizzy, that she is a victim of everything.”

In addition, angrily, the ‘paparazzi’ assured: “Clara cannot be a victim when she has gotten into a marriage!”

“Clara Chía put on a ‘show’, she began to cry, said that she was getting dizzy, that she is a victim of everything, that she has changed her habits, and that her mother sends her a lunch bag because she can no longer go out to a restaurant calmly “, Martin expressed, in his last report in ‘El gordo y la flaca’, of ‘Univisión’, about the first hearing in the case against Clara Chía and Piqué.

According to the ‘paparazzi’, declared a supporter of Shakira, up to four police officers guarded him so that he would not approach the couple.

“Clara has fallen into many contradictions… I understand that she is 23 years old, that she is a child… that she is tiny, immature, that all this is too much for her”insisted Martin in his story.

In fact, citing legal strategies, he preferred not to give more details of what happened.

“I will explain to you later the atrocities that Clara Chía has said in court, that the Public Prosecutor has not believed her,” Martin told his interlocutor.

In the end, in the middle of his narration, Jordi Martin was extremely upset. So much so, that he said without fuss: “Clara can’t go victimizing when she’s gotten into a marriage!”.

So far, it has been known that the claims of Piqué and Clara Chía have not been received as expected. In fact, some sources say they had to scale back their restraining order idea.

