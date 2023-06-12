Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira. That is the triad that since last year has not been able to separate despite the decision of the singer from Barranquilla to put land through the former Catalan player and his new partner.

In recent days, it has been news that the former Barcelona defender and the young Clara Chía Martí “got away with it” after the ruling of a Barcelona court that decided to impose a restraining order on the “paparazzi” Jordi Martin, after a demand from Piqué’s girlfriend.

And in the midst of this situation it has become a trend a video in which a journalist “attacks” Clara Chía by yelling phrases with which she minimizes her after comparing her to Shakira.

The recording, viral on social networks, has generated a lot of indignation in the followers of Piqué and his partner.

(Keep reading: Clara Chía and Piqué win tough legal battle and get “at the level” of Shakira).

Clara Chía, attacked by a journalist: Shakira is prettier!’

Pique, Clara Chia Marti and Shakira. Photo: Screenshot CHANCE, Capture STAR+

Upon leaving Court 6 in Barcelona, ​​where the verdict was handed down in the case of Clara Chía and Jordi Martin, Piqué and the young Catalan were once again the ‘talk’ of entertainment reporters.

The worrying thing was that in the middle of their exit, while some were respectfully asking questions, a woman – who is said to be a journalist – began to yell at Clara Chía.



“Shakira is prettier, huh!” is heard in the background.

Then, it is possible to perceive that he says: “You will never reach Shakira’s feet!”.

Clara Chía did not respond to the attacks.

(You can read: James Rodríguez paralyzed a shopping center in Bogotá: the video of the madness for the ’10’).

Look, I’m a fan of Shakira.. this could be karma or what I don’t know.. but don’t worry about him.. why don’t they tell him that Hamilton is more handsome and more millionaire than him? https://t.co/V83IcDhpbp — Sonia Lopez (@sonialc) June 11, 2023

The video has caused outrage around Piqué. In addition, there are followers of Shakira who do not share what happened.

The judicial victory of Clara Chía and Piqué

Clara Chía, Piqué and the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin. Photo: Gerard Piqué’s Instagram, Jordi Martin’s Instagram

The court order imposes a 400-meter restraining order that Martin must comply with, with respect to Clara Chía.



Regardless of whether the young woman is with Piqué or not, in private places, the ‘paparazzi’ will not be able to exceed that distance.

In public events, the distance from Jordi Martin is reduced to 20 meters.

More news

SPORTS