Sunday, April 23, 2023
Clara Chía and the trip with Piqué: photo in which her figure shows off, real or fake?

April 23, 2023
Clara Chía and the trip with Piqué: photo in which her figure shows off, real or fake?


Piqué and Clara Chía

Piqué and Clara Chía.

Pique and Clara Chia.

Much has been said about this image that runs through social networks.

Gerard Piqué goes ahead with his loving relationship with Clara Chia Marti and already has a trip to the United States scheduled to spend time with the children.

Before that, the president of the kings league he lived what could be his honeymoon with his new partner.

The Mamarazzis reported in the middle of the week that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia They were in Abu Dhabi and the reason was to celebrate her 24th birthday in style and away from the press.

It was on that secret trip of the couple that a photo emerged that has shaken social networks and has Clara as its protagonist.

Real or fake?

Piqué and Clara Chía can be seen in different places in Barcelona.

It is a photo that went viral in which a woman appears, apparently Clara Chía, showing off her body on the beach.

The image generated great activity in the networks with comments about the body of Piqué’s girlfriend.

However, some time later it was learned that the photo, in which a woman similar to Clara’s physique appears, was not real. Accounts of Shakira fans showed that this image was false and it was a fake photo.

Apparently it was then a promotional photo for a clothing brand, but the resemblance of the model to the young Catalan woman was such that the version spread that it was her on her trip with Piqué.

