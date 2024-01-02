The relationship of Clara Chía Marti and Gerard Piqué has highlighted countless comments in Spainespecially when in June 2022 the official separation of the former soccer player with the Colombian was announced. Shakira.

They both met at a Piqué company and the rumors about their relationship were confirmed days after that half of the year.

It's true?

Since then, both have had ups and downs, as the Spanish media has reported, but no one had dared to point out Piqué's infidelities with Clara Chía.

Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué

The two were the center of attention in 202, but that does not mean that everything was rosy. From what is reported, Piqué has not stopped being the man looking for problems.

“It has been widely rumored that between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí, not everything is hunky-dory, as there have been many media outlets that have stated that the news of the owner's infidelities fell like a bucket of cold water on the Spaniard. Cosmos during this 2023, where in the first instance it was a young lawyer named Julia Puig whom the businessman was in charge of hitting on while he was with the Spanish woman, a situation that once again caused a wave of bad comments towards Shakira's ex-partner,” Terra wrote. com in Mexico.

And he added: “The world burned when Clara Chía Martí disappeared from one day to the next from the events that Gerard Piqué was attending, causing many to suspect that they were once again going through a crisis and, not only was it revealed that the owner of Kosmos was being unfaithful with him streamer Ibai Llanosmaking it clear that the businessman is supposedly bisexual, but also that the parents of the 24-year-old girl are not very comfortable with the relationship between their daughter and Shakira's ex-partner.”

After the above, Piqué has not spoken out to give his point of view, since he is not in the mood to talk about his private life.

No, guys, how Geri caresses his cheek, and the way he looks at her! It's the cutest thing I've ever seen, literally, I died of love. 🥹🫶🏻❤ pic.twitter.com/261izVQcq0 — Clara Chia & Gerard Piqué💖FAN (@ClaGerFans) December 16, 2023



