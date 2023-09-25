The life of Clara Chiathe girlfriend of Gerard Piquéhas been subjected to constant media pressure, as a result of what her relationship with the former soccer player means.

Clara went from anonymity to constant, daily stalking by the media, which monitors her every movement, which has brought her more than one headache.

One of the battles that the couple has fought is with the renowned paparazzi Jordi Martinwho has been in charge of bringing to light the deepest secrets and news about what revolves around Clara and Gerard.

Clara vs paparazzi

The battle moved to a legal level and now there is news. Since June 8 of this year, the paparazzi could not approach Clara Chía due to judicial imposition. This order was lifted in recent days, however, the case continues.

This Wednesday, June 7, Piqué and Clara will meet with Jordi Martín.

According to the Vanitatis media, first, Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend asked for this restraining order to be extended and the Investigative Court number 6 of Barcelona has denied it.

Despite this, the judge has not closed the case, on the contrary. As reported by the media, from judicial sources, The judge sees “criminal relevance” in the actions of the aforementioned paparazzi.



It is said that in the coming weeks, after receiving the written accusations, he will decide whether to take the case to an oral trial, at Clara’s request. If so, the renowned communicator could have to go to court for this case.



The judge orders “to continue with the processing of these proceedings regarding Jordi Martín, for which purpose he will forward the accusations to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and subsequently to the accusations made so that, within a period of 10 days, they can formulate a written accusation, in who request the opening of an oral trial.”

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

The order, dated September 4, details all the moments in which Chía would have felt harassed and that led her to suffer “a moderate degree of adaptive disorder,” the information says.

On September 20, the judge withdrew the restraining order against the paparazzi. And he did it because he considers that Chía’s state of health has improved, that there is no complaint for non-compliance and that at the end of the investigation phase, the case remains in the phase of presentation of accusations.

However, experts do not see this development as a triumph for the paparazzi, but on the contrary taking into account that the main accusation against him continues.”

The paparazzi was the author of the first photo in which Chía and Piqué appeared together, published on the cover of a magazine.

