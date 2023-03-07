Currently, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia They have become one of the most mediatic couples of the international show. His constant appearances on the streets, restaurants, or even being in the parking lot of a certain supermarket have made headlines. Apparently, the couple shrugs off criticism for how their relationship would have started and enjoys the time they spend together to the fullest. Now, some plans that the aforementioned characters would have were revealed in a Spanish program.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: how would they be planning their wedding?

It transpired that Mónica Vergara, a panelist on the TV space “¡Fiesta!”, announced the marriage plans that Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué would have. According to her, she commented, the couple would have already discussed the subject.

“At one point… they talk about a wedding. They talk, above all, about how Clara would like me to be her marriage partner. She… given Piqué’s professional career, who understands that there are many followers… she wants something very intimate, very private and she doesn’t want this to go beyond news, ”he explained.

Piqué reveals details of his relationship with Clara Chía. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/Gerard Piqué /Kings League Shot See also Pique, and now? They reveal photos for which they say that Clara Chía is bored with him

Gerard Piqué claims to be the “puppet” of Clara Chía

Former Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué confessed some time ago how he was having a relationship with his girlfriend, Clara Chía. It all happened in a Kings League broadcast when he, accompanied by his friend Ibai, commented on his look. The former Spanish athlete only managed to laugh and express that the one who helps him choose his clothes is his partner. “I go with my girlfriend to the store and she buys it for me. I am a puppet,” he stated.

At that moment, Ibai replied: “As we do with you, right? Your puppets,” she said with a laugh.