Clara Chía Marti and Gerard Piqué, From what has been seen in recent days, they are going through their best love moment, although on some occasions there has been talk of problems between the two.

For example, the former Barcelona player has been seen in the best places in Barcelona such as Turó Park, in Bori and Fontesta Beethoven, in Muntaner Plaza Adriaamong others.

Will it be true?

The above coincides with other versions in which it is noted that Piqué returned to being the same as before, the person who 'played dirty' with Shakira.

He was seen at a party in Barcelona in a nightclub that is just a few minutes from his house, in Rosselló/Balmes, where he was seen quite drunk and without the company of Clara Chía.

There, he shared with several friends at night in Barcelona. However, he did not want to go unnoticed and raised his voice in the middle of the party.

From one moment to the next, he stood up and shouted: “Shots of tequila for everyone,” inviting everyone in the place to have free drinks in his name and creating a tremendous party.

However, he was with his girlfriend at his team's game, Andorra, with Spanish, which ended with a one-goal tie, but they were the center of attention.

No, guys, how Geri caresses his cheek, and the way he looks at her! It's the cutest thing I've ever seen, literally, I died of love. 🥹🫶🏻❤ pic.twitter.com/261izVQcq0 — Clara Chia & Gerard Piqué💖FAN (@ClaGerFans) December 16, 2023

“A love that fought and continues to fight against all storms, for me is worthy of admiration. The bravery and courage they had throughout this time is to be admired,” it was written on social networks.

“How Geri caresses her cheek, and the way she looks at her! “It's the most tender thing I've seen, literally, I died of love,” reads another comment after the photos that were revealed in the stadium's stands.

The President and First Lady of FC Andorra witnessed the match against Espanyol this Saturday, in the boxes of the National Stadium. 💙💛❤ pic.twitter.com/lhHmyqciv7 — Clara Chia & Gerard Piqué💖FAN (@ClaGerFans) December 16, 2023

