Tuesday, March 28, 2023
'Clara Chía, along with Shakira's children': the story behind the viral photo

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2023
in Sports
0
'Clara Chía, along with Shakira's children': the story behind the viral photo


close

'Clara Chía, along with Shakira's children': the story behind the viral photo

The viral photograph (left).

Photo:

TikTok @aabel_ab, Courtesy King’s League

The viral photograph (left).

In the middle of Piqué’s King’s League, the press echoed a photo that is not as it seems.

Gerard Piqué was the man of Sunday in the Spanish press. The former Barcelona player stole all eyes on account of the success of his innovative King’s League project, at the season closing event.

In his first face-to-face ‘show’, after several months of Internet transmissions, Piqué’s creation brought together more than 90,000 people at the Camp Nou, the Barcelona Football Club stadium.

And in the midst of the uproar that the celebration unleashed, some media published a photograph saying that they were the children of Shakira and Piqué, along with Clara Chía, the player’s new girlfriend. However, that is not the reality.

Does Clara Chía already have a photo with Piqué’s children?

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira.

Photo:

TikTok screenshot, EFE

After a TikTok user shared a recording with the inscription “Clara Chía with Piqué and her children behind”The image went viral. Not surprisingly, the original clip has more than two million views.

In the recording, Piqué is seen talking with a blonde woman, who, despite the filmer’s interest, is not Clara Chía. Even so, ‘EL Nacional’, from Catalonia, published a note entitled: “Gerard Piqué stabs Shakira: first photo of Clara Chía, Milan and Sasha together”.

What was not contemplated in both publications, the network and the press, is that The person who appears is actually Anna Tormo, one of the most faithful workers at Kosmos, the company that Piqué commands and organizes the King’s League.

Below is the viral video and photos of Tormo from that same day.

