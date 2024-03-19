The candidate for the Presidency of Mexico for the Morena-PT-PVEM coalition, Claudia Sheinbaumand the candidate for the Head of Government of Mexico City, Clara Brugadamet to strengthen their commitments for the future of the Mexican capital.

In the Charro Constituents Lienzo, Clara Brugada recognized Sheinbaum for his work in mobility and security, and stated that he will continue with the line-by-line renewal of the Metro, as with line 1.

The former mayor of Iztapalapa also spoke about the corruption represented by the opposition candidate.

“Slowly Miguel Hidalgo Do you want the real estate cartel to rule this city? No, the only change that the PAN-PRI-PRD candidate wants is the change in the land use of your neighborhood, so that they build there irregularly,” he explained.

“No more real estate cartel, and do you know why there won't be any more? Because we are going to defeat them, because we are winning, because we are going to win the city with the support of all of you,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, during the event held in Azcapotzalco, Brugada highlighted the importance of continuing Sheinbaum's legacy in the city, focusing especially on key issues such as security and mobility.

Brugada announced concrete plans to continue reducing the incidence of crime and improve surveillance in all neighborhoods, with the aim of turning the city into a security benchmark in America.

Likewise, Brugada presented initiatives to promote social and cultural development, announcing the construction of 100 large Utopias that will offer sports, cultural and recreational spaces for all citizens.

Additionally, it committed to implementing a comprehensive public care system, addressing the needs of child care, elder care, and rehabilitation for people with disabilities.

In the field of mobility, Brugada announced the construction of new Cablebús and Metrobús linesin collaboration with the future federal government of Claudia Sheinbaum.

He also highlighted his commitment to industrial development in areas such as Vallejo, with the aim of boosting the economy and employment in the city.

For its part, Sheinbaum reaffirmed his support for Brugada's projectscommitting to convert La Pastora hospital into a breast cancer care center and to increase the budget for higher education.

He also criticized the outdated policies of the opposition parties on issues such as popular insurance and water, reaffirming his commitment to a new model of public health and safety.

The event was attended by prominent Morena leaders, such as Mario Delgado and Citlalli Hernández, as well as local and federal candidates from the coalition, who supported Sheinbaum and Brugada's commitment to the future of Mexico City.