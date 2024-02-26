As Election Day approaches in Mexico City, the latest snapshot of the political race reveals an advantage for Clara Brugadacandidate of the coalition made up of Morena, the Green Party and the Labor Party.

With three terms as mayor of Iztapalapa, Brugada holds a solid 56 percent of effective electoral preferences, a gap of 16 percentage points over her closest rival. Santiago Taboadaof the alliance formed by the PAN, PRI and PRDwhich reaches 40 percent, according to the most recent survey of Enkoll for EL PAÍS.

In this race, the third candidate in dispute, Salomón Chertorivski, from the Citizen Movementis lagging behind in a distant third place, with only 4 percent of preferences.

It is worth noting that the effective preference includes citizens who have declared their electoral inclination, excluding those who are undecided and those who have not stated that they have a favorite candidate.

The official start of the electoral campaigns is scheduled for next Friday, March 1, giving the candidates for the Government of Mexico City approximately three months to try to influence the electorate in their favor.

However, up to this point in the race, the trend of electoral preferences in the city has seen minimal changes. Brugada has maintained a solid lead over Taboada, two-time mayor of Benito Juárez.

The survey carried out by Enkoll In January it showed Brugada with 55 percent of the effective preferences already Taboada with 42 percent, which shows that in the course of a month, the gap between first and second place has widened in favor of Brugada.