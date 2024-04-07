The candidate for the Head of Government of Mexico City for the Let's Keep Making History coalition”, Clara Brugada has launched a forceful complaint from Utopia Meyehualco, where a crowd of 25 thousand people has gathered.

Brugada warned about the alleged intention of the right, represented by the PAN, PRI and PRD, to buy more than 300 thousand votes in Iztapalapa and the most impoverished areas of the capital.

From the heart of IztapalapaBrugada called for resistance and dignity, urging the population to reject any attempt at electoral coercion.

He assured that the opposition has no real chance of winning in Iztapalapa and that its strategy is based on buying the vote.

Clara Brugada urges to defend dignity and resist the purchase of the vote in Iztapalapa

The coalition candidate highlighted the importance of the social programs promoted by the Fourth Transformation, urging the population not to give in to the corrupt practices of traditional politics.

He recalled the achievements obtained in the capital and at the national level under the administration of Claudia Sheinbaum and Andrés Manuel López Obradorpromising to expand and improve these programs if elected.

In addition, Clara Brugada outlined a series of new proposals for Mexico City, including the expansion of the pension for older adults, a universal citizen income, support programs for children and youth, and an ambitious social housing plan.

The candidate for mayor of Iztapalapa, Aleida Alavez, joined Brugada's call, reaffirming the commitment to work for a safe and prosperous Mayor's Office. Alavez highlighted the unity in the demarcation around the transformation and promised to continue fighting for the well-being of the population.

Brugada reaffirms its commitment to the defense of water in Iztapalapa

Clara Brugada also committed to prioritizing the issue of water in Iztapalapa, ensuring that this will be one of the main axes of her government. She proposed state policies in collaboration with the next president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the governor of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gómez.

In addition, he promised to continue working to preserve public spaces and prevent their privatization.

Finally, Brugada called for citizen mobilization, urging the inhabitants of Iztapalapa to defend the bastion of the Transformation and vote for the candidates of the “Let's Keep Making History” coalition.

The event was attended by prominent coalition leaders and candidates, who supported Brugada's message of unity and resistance.