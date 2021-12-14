The third day of the Huelva 2021 Absolute Badminton World Cups brought the elimination of the Spanish women’s doubles formed by Clara Azurmendi and Beatriz Corrales, while the favorite for the women’s individual gold, Tai Tzu Ying, did not fail, from Chinese Taipei, who beat Russia’s Evgeniya Kosetskaya.

Azurmendi from Gipuzkoa and Corrales from Madrid They could not surprise in these round of 32 against the Japanese Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (21-9 and 21-13). Thus, on the Spanish side, Luis Enrique Peñalver is still in competition in the men’s individual and the duo formed by Joan Monroy and Carlos Piris, who will face the Danish Rasmus Gemke and the German couple Lamsfuss / Seidel this Wednesday.

In the women’s individual table, Tai Tzu Ying, world number 1, debuted with a victory in 30 minutes by 21-10 and 21-14 against the Russian Kosetskaya, European runner-up in Huelva 2018 and who had previously eliminated Clara Azurmendi, to ensure in a comfortable way his pass to the round of 16.

The number 2, the Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, will play this Wednesday against the Danish Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, and her compatriot Nozomi Okuhara didn’t show up to his duel against the Chinese Zhang Yi Man.

For its part, India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu, double Olympic medalist and sixth favorite, achieved a clear victory in her debut against the Slovakian Martina Repiska by 21-7 and 21-9 in 24 minutes, and will be measured against the Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong, ninth seeded and who beat the Belgian Lianne Tan by 21-13 and 21-14.

The most vibrant duel was starred by the Danish Mia Blichfeldt, thirteenth seed, and the Turkish Neslihan Yigit. The Nordic gave up the first set (17-21), but then came back (21-13 and 22-20) and will meet Chinese He Bing Jiao, eighth favorite and who won 2-0 against French Marie Batomene in the second round. . The same happened to the Canadian Michelle Li, tenth seeded, against the Chinese Lu Guang Zu.

Surprises continued in the men’s singles table and, after the elimination on Monday of the current Olympic champion, the Danish Viktor Axelsen, this Tuesday cThe fourth seed of the tournament, the Chinese Volant Taipei Chou Tien Chen, against Chinese Lu Guang Zu (14-21, 21-15 and 21-15 in 1 hour and 19 minutes).

His rival will be the Indian Srikanth Kidambi, executioner of Spanish Pablo Abián in the first round and that he beat the Chinese Li Shi Feng by 15-21, 21-18 and 21-17 in an hour and nine minutes of great equality.

On the same side of the picture, Canadian Brian Yang beat Frenchman Thomas Rouxel 2-0 and in the second round, Dutchman Mark Caljouw awaits him, who beat Finn Kalle Koljonen (14-21, 22-20 and 21-11).

Too The Guatemalan Kevin Cordon, Olympic bronze in Tokyo, continues on, after beating Pole Michal Rogalski by 21-14 and 21-19 in 37 minutes. His opponent for a place in the quarterfinals will be the Indian Lakshya Sen, who beat the Japanese Kenta Nishimoto (22-20, 15-21 and 21-18 in 1 hour and 22 minutes).

In the men’s doubles, Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin (Chinese Taipei) beat the Dutch Ruben Jille and Ties Van Der Lecq by sets to one; and by the same score the Malaysian Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddina the Scots Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall (2-1); the Japanese Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, before the Chinese Huang Kai Xiang and Liu Cheng; the Indians Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan (Chinese Taipei); and the Malays Ong Yew Sin and Teo Eo Yi, in this case 2-0, the Danes Joel Eipe and Rasmus Kjaer.

The women’s doubles pairs classified on this day for the eighths were Chinese Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, favorite maxims for gold; Canadians Rachel Honderich and Kristel Tsai; the Japanese Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara; the Bulgarian sisters Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva; and the English Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith.

In mixed doubles, the Japanese duo Watanabe / Igashino, third favorite, defeated by 21-10 and 21-8 the Russian couple formed by Evgenij Dremin and Evgenia Dimova, and will play against Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing, from Malaysia and winner by 21-8 and 21-18 against the Indians Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh.