The total of 3.2 tons of drugs have a value of 500 million New Zealand dollars (294 million euros).

The drugs were probably destined for the Australian market. According to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, it is enough cocaine to supply Australian users for a year. “It’s more than New Zealand would use in 30 years,” Coster said.

It is not known where the drugs came from. The navy found the huge package at a place that is used as a ‘floating transfer point’ for drugs and that came into the picture with investigative authorities in December last year. Photos show that the packages were held together in a net with buoys. No one has yet been arrested in connection with the find.