E.A shooting in the early hours of the morning in Kreuzberg, after which four seriously injured people were admitted to clinics, including well-known people from the clan crime scene. A man from an extended family of Arab origin is shot, and rival groups fight each other until the police intervene. This is not uncommon in Berlin. The capital has become a battleground for gangs who are fighting harder and harder for control of criminal businesses.

There is a lot of money involved. In the 56 complexes alone, in which the Berlin State Criminal Police Office investigated in the area of ​​organized crime (OK) in 2019, more than 135 million euros were generated. The biggest gain is still from smuggling and trading drugs. The market has been flooded with cocaine in particular for years.

Every few weeks the Berlin police set off a “delivery service”, and large quantities of coke are also confiscated. But these successes are not damaging the business. The Berlin drug market is dominated by clans of Arab origin as well as Turkish and Albanian perpetrators.

The rapid rise of the Chechens

Big money also arouses desires for criminal groups that were unknown until a few years ago. When some players, such as criminal rocker gangs, give way under the pressure of the police to persecute them, others will follow suit. Chechen groups are among the new criminal players. Many of them came to Germany as refugees from the Russian republic, especially since 2013, and were assigned as asylum seekers to Berlin and Brandenburg, among others.