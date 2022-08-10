“Irregular migrants in Barbagia”: Sardinia rebels against the mayor of Como

In Sardinia the hypothesis put forward by the mayor of Como was not taken well, Alessandro Rapinese, 46, to send undocumented migrants awaiting repatriation to presumed “desert areas” of Barbagia. Elected last June on a civic list, the mayor in an interview with the ‘Province of Como’, after the rape of a woman in the city last weekend and of which an irregular Pakistani in Italy is accused, has declared: “If I were the legislator I would not allow free movement to those who do not have documents in order”, reads the newspaper. “And while we wait for them to be repatriated, there are large deserted areas of Barbagia that could host them”.

The reactions of Sardinian poitics: “Unhappy joke from Rapinese”

“We are sure that the mayor of Como, a certain Alessandro Rapinese, will promptly apologize to all the people of Barbagia and all the Sardinians for the unfortunate joke on the desert areas of Barbagia itself to transport immigrants to”, declared the Sardinian deputy of Fratelli d ‘ Italy Salvatore Deidda (barbaricino of origin) e Maurizio Cadau, mayor of Belvi ‘(Nuoro) and provincial president of FdI di Nuoro. “We are equally sure that he will not limit himself to words but he wants to do it by buying advertising space in his city and in the Larian newspapers, perhaps ‘La Provincia di Como’, advertising the next edition of ‘Autumn in Barbagia’, a consolidated event that it starts in September and ends in December, when every weekend the towns of Barbagia show their artistic, environmental, cultural and culinary treasures “.

“We are waiting for him to see for himself how unhappy his joke was”, continue Deidda and Cadau, “on a subject in which he demonstrates his incompetence and an unbearable indifference”. “The step from import to deportation is short”, comments the regional councilor of the Democratic Party and former mayor of Baunei (Nuoro), Salvatore Corrias.

“Rapinese, I miss the Bambagia di Abatantuono …”

“In the face of such vulgar ignorance – that I miss the Bambagia of Abatantuono – any comment, if not the request that this man apologize publicly to the people of Barbagia and the Sardinians, risks being superfluous”. “I consider it superfluous to go into a meaningful response to the mayor of Como for his delusional statements on the forced deportation of migrants to Sardinia, in Barbagia”, the president of Anci Sardegna intervened. Emiliano Deiana, always on Fb. “The main point of this sad story, in fact, is not the reckless declarations of a mayor but the victim of an atrocious violence for which there will never be consolation. My personal closeness goes to that woman and I believe that of everyone. the respectable men and women of the land of Sardinia. This girl, in fact, should not have the additional torture of a public controversy centered on the stupidity of some institutional representative in search of prominence and notoriety. A stupidity that the mayor of Como has brought it to paroxysmal levels by proposing the forced deportation of all migrants in the ‘desert’ areas of Sardinia, in the beautiful and civilized Barbagia “.

“For me, for us, anyone who stains himself with the crime of violence against a woman must be punished with the utmost severity regardless of his place of origin”, adds Deiana. “For me, for us, what matters is that girl we ideally cling to. The rest is nonsense that, when put into the mouth of a representative of the institutions, sounds even more uncivilized and degrading”.

“From the mayor of Como, a shameful neo-colonial solution”

“I was ‘brutalized’ by the League when I tried to think about demographics in Sardinia”, the former Health Councilor of the Sardinia Region said on Fb. Luigi Arru, in posting the reference to the interview with the mayor of Como. “I repeat, a reasoning, on solutions, and I stated that we had to ‘reason’ on several solutions, including welcoming immigrants. Now the mayor of Como proposes a neocolonial solution. Shameful”. Even the Northern League municipal councilor of Como Alessandra Locatelli, former Minister for the Family in the first Conte government, disagrees: “I think that splendid Sardinia and the enchanting Barbagia cannot become places to send illegal immigrants”, she declares, “because we really don’t have to land them in our country”.

“The deserted area is in the head of the mayor of Como”

“The desert area is its head, not Barbagia”, comments the former president of the Sardinia Region, Ugo Cappellacci, deputy and coordinator of FI on the island, in reference to the joke of the mayor of Como.

“The electoral climate is clouding the clarity of judgment of some characters in search of an author”, intervenes the Sardinian deputy of the Democratic Party, Romina Mura. “May the mayor of Como know that in Barbagia, when we were called to do so, we welcomed immigrants in the best possible way. With our usual culture, which is that of adding a seat at the table. it is also a place for him: he will have the opportunity to experience the hospitality of Sardinia. And also the pride of a people who know how to be respected “.

Barbagia, Rapinese clarifies: “I love Sardinia”

After the statements that angered Sardinian politicians and citizens, the mayor of Como Alessandro Rapinese clarified to AGI that he had referred to Barbagia as a place to send illegal immigrants “only because it is an area that I have crossed several times and it is the first that came to my mind but I am absolutely not angry with Sardinia which is a land that I know and love “. And he reiterates that “perhaps the solution could be to send these people who roam undisturbed and dangerous to few inhabited areas of the country”.

Rapinese acknowledges that from his words “an uproar has arisen, hundreds of messages have arrived. Cagliari for me is the most beautiful city in Italy and I like everything of the Sardinians, in particular the frankness and attachment to their land. I have many Sardinian friends and voters, next time I will mention an area of ​​Lombardy “.

