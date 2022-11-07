Querétaro, Qro.- Parties and clandestine clubs are the new fashion among the youngespecially minorsin queretaro, who do not hesitate to pay from 100 pesos to have all the freedom and without any authority.

These events are becoming more and more popular. they have no securityThey sell a lot of alcohol and even have special spaces for vapers; a paradise for young people.

These are events held on land, car washes, farms or halls, but without the requirements and adherence to the law of a formal bar or club, which hundreds of minors enjoy.

These places are mainly attended by young people between 15 and 21 years old, being 17 the average age of the attendees, who are notified and invite through groups in social networks.

The groups are private to prevent the party from being discovered and cancelled, but it is the young people themselves who share the invitation.

The entry to this event goes from 100 pesos, although it increases depending on the preferential spaces in the VIP area, coming to cost up to five thousand pesos.

Also, the place of the party is not announced until one or two days before the event and only those who wear the bracelet are allowed to enter.

For its part, organizers they achieve gainAs minimum, 20 thousand pesos per nighteven up to 40 thousand or more, something that is becoming more and more profitable and many even leave their schools.

(With information from Diario de Querétaro)