The party lasts in a hangar in Lieuron (Ille-et-Vilaine). Nearly 2,500 people gathered there from Thursday, December 31 to celebrate the transition to 2021. But the police surround and monitor this clandestine evening. Three gendarmes were slightly injured during the night from Thursday to Friday and one of their vehicles was completely burnt. The local authorities regret the unconsciousness of the revelers, who very often do not wear a mask and have very little respect for barrier gestures.

In duplex from Lieuron, journalist Charlotte Rothéa explains that the operation to evacuate the building is “delicate” and “requires significant reinforcements”. “According to our information, the gendarmes already on the ground should be joined by special units, trained in this type of situation.“, adds the journalist. “The rave party was originally supposed to take place until Sunday. But the gendarmerie could intervene as early as tomorrow morning, according to our information“, concludes Charlotte Rothéa.

