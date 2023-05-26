Home page politics

Ukraine war: The Kremlin is probably now looking for a successor to Putin.

Putin’s fate after the war seems sealed: a fight for a successor is already breaking out in the Kremlin. Few believe in a Russian victory.

Kiev – Assassination attempt, overthrow or attempted coup: Vladimir Putin’s fate could take a tragic turn as a result of the Ukraine war. The Kremlin is already looking behind the scenes for a successor to the Russian president. Kremlin expert Roman Anin is quite certain: “The clan war over Putin’s throne has begun”. Because the Kremlin wants to lose as little time as possible. Even before Putin dies or loses power, his confidants from the Kremlin could therefore band together and govern.

Putin’s fate sealed? Kremlin is getting restless

“Putin is over 70 years old; he is no longer a young man. This means that those around them understand that sooner rather than later he will die or retire. They realize that they have to work on different scenarios for the time after his death,” said expert Anin in an interview with the broadcaster Radio FreeEurope. However, he does not expect a fall.

Anin justifies the clan war that has apparently begun by saying that the Kremlin is slowly becoming uneasy – for fear of a Russian defeat in the Ukraine war. “They want to save their lives, their assets, the lives of their loved ones,” Anin said. None of Putin’s confidants believe in victory anymore. “You understand that this will be the starting point for this fight for the throne. And the one who loses the fight will lose everything.”

Putin’s circle is too “divided” – inner unrest among Putin confidants

According to Anin, the Kremlin’s decision on a successor could be heavily influenced by the quarrels among Putin’s confidants. “The problem with his circle is that he’s so divided that they’ve been fighting each other constantly for dozens of years, for access to him, for the ability to influence his decisions, for power.”

A lot also depends on the course of the war and what happens after the Ukrainian counter-offensive. “Things can change and develop very quickly, and I fear that we are one step away from the start of real chaos in Russia,” Anin said. “Unless Putin decides to withdraw troops, shut down the country, impose a military dictatorship, arrest all his enemies, and truly turn the country into a North Korea.”

Putin is hoping for a miracle: Losses and weaknesses in the Russian army are causing him distress

But Anin doubts whether Putin will be able to do this. “I don’t think he’s ready to do that and he’s hoping for a miracle. He does nothing. He’s kind of stuck in his bunker.” Especially since the Ukrainian successes, the Kremlin and Russian fighters have been on the alert. For example, Putin’s chef Prigozhin warned of a revolution in Russia by “hundreds of thousands” if Putin did not get the gap among Russian soldiers and the high losses under control.

More and more Russian fighters are now assuming that the military has major weaknesses. “We can see that both the military leadership and the political institutions of the Russian Federation are not prepared for this situation,” said Denis Kapustin, a commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps. “They’ve invested billions in strengthening their lineage, but when it comes to action, everything falls apart and nothing works.”

If Putin is replaced: who could be his successor?

The question remains as to who could continue to govern in Putin’s place. Notorious Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and Chechnya’s President Ramzan Kadyrov would be options, according to James W. Davis, head of the Institute for Political Science at the University of St. Gallen. For Anin, that would be a nightmare scenario. “Imagine Prigozhin wins the battle and the country with the second largest nuclear arsenal is in the hands of a notorious criminal,” Anin said. The West must be prepared for such a change of power. (bohy)