In the lawsuit surrounding the spectacular theft of jewels from the Green Vault in Dresden, there was a good reason to work with the controversial instrument “deal”: Only in this way was it possible for the Free State of Saxony to get back most of the inestimably valuable baroque loot. However, it is doubtful that the sentences, which were significantly reduced on Tuesday, will leave the desired impression on the convicts.

The Remmo clan is one of the “big players” among the big criminal families. His specialty is acts of ostentation and showmanship, such as the explosive attack on a savings bank in Schleswig-Holstein or the theft of a 100-kilo gold coin from Berlin’s Bode Museum.

The criminal proceedings were not yet over when the clan pulled through the next big thing: breaking into the Green Vault. While the mafia mostly operates in secret, clans of Turkish or Arabic origin are often concerned with gaining a public image by wrestling with competing extended families. And very specifically about showing the middle finger to the supposedly powerless constitutional state on the big stage.

It is disturbing that supposedly enlightened circles continue to systematically downplay the phenomenon. In the North Rhine-Westphalian state election campaign a year ago, the leader of the Green faction put it on the record that clan crime was an overblown topic. A few days before the verdict on the Green Vault, a renowned feuilleton journalist saw the same thing and summarily choked off a radio conversation with an amazingly naive counter-question: “Have you actually seen anyone from these clans?”







The accusation of discrimination misjudges reality

In some left-wing circles, not only the consistent action against criminal extended families, but even the use of the word clan crime as stigmatizing, discriminating, as evidence of “group-related enmity”. These circles try to define moral restricted areas and enforce bans on discussion. The criminals laugh up their sleeves because it fits perfectly with their ploy of presenting themselves as permanent victims. Meanwhile, they work unashamedly to connect the next spectacular act with their family’s name.

But the allegation of group or family discrimination misjudges reality. In order to even begin to record this type of crime, investigators – not unlike the Italian mafia – must systematically assign crimes to specific names of widely ramified clans. Because the family is the central identity criterion for those involved, who came from Lebanon in the 1980s but have their roots in Turkey.

Only those who break up family ties can make integration and dropout offers, as North Rhine-Westphalia is now doing. Only those who recognize (historical) connections can also distinguish where and when clan members were actually victims of social conditions. Families were already marginalized in Lebanon, which only made their clan structures even tighter. In Germany, some are only tolerated to this day. In addition to the initial work ban, this has contributed to the fact that many people have transformed their tribal relationships into criminal structures.







Officially, some still live on welfare, but at the same time accumulate wealth through drug trafficking, robbery, extortion, extortion and trafficking in women. They define everything beyond their families as enemy country. In the meantime, several generations of criminals have emerged who are constantly opening up new fields of activity and who, because German laws are still far too lax, manage to launder large sums of money in barbershops and shisha bars or through real estate purchases.

Criminal clans despise the rule of law, the individualized society based on citizenship, law-abiding, peaceful coexistence and equality between men and women. The unfree woman is one of the constituent elements of clan structures. In order to maintain and consolidate the power structure, girls are preferably forced into marriage with cousins. If a girl leaves the family group and seeks shelter in a women’s shelter, it usually doesn’t take long for clan members to track her down and force her back into the family. Their own wives, daughters, nieces and cousins ​​represent by far the largest group of victims of these gangs. The fight against criminal clans can therefore also be justified as an emancipation-political duty.