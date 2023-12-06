IIn the fight against clan crime, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office has suffered a setback. It’s about real estate that is said to belong to the Remmo clan, which is known for its brazen robberies. On Tuesday, the Berlin district court rejected the confiscation of eight properties belonging to a 27-year-old man from the extended German-Arab family.

It was “not proven that the properties were financed with money from crimes,” the court said on Wednesday. It cannot be ruled out “that the financing came from legal sources”. The public prosecutor’s office told the FAZ that it had already filed an appeal against the verdict.

The “independent collection procedure”

Prosecutors believed the man began purchasing real estate for his extended family in 2015, when he was 18 years old. By 2019 he is said to have bought buildings and apartments in Berlin, including a villa in the Lichterfelde district for more than one million euros. He is also said to have managed properties and apartments for the family. His lawyer disputed this account.

Money laundering proceedings had previously been carried out against the man. It was discontinued because it could not be proven that he had invested criminal proceeds. Since then, the public prosecutor has tried to confiscate the properties using the “independent confiscation procedure”.

Since 2017, the prosecution no longer has to prove that assets came from a specific crime. A defendant, on the other hand, must explain where he got assets that he could not have acquired with his income. The public prosecutor’s office assumed that an eighteen-year-old did not have a legal income in the millions.

The houses and apartments are among 77 properties confiscated in 2018. The public prosecutor is convinced that the Remmo clan acquired them through robbery and fraud. So far only two properties have fallen to the state. The proceedings were conducted before a youth chamber because the man was an adolescent when he purchased the property. Members of the Remmo clan were convicted of stealing a 3.75 million gold coin from Berlin’s Bode Museum and breaking into Dresden’s Green Vault.