The Casamonica clan is a mafia association. The Court of Cassation, with a sentence pronounced on 24 November last, recognized the accusatory system of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Rome in the investigation, coordinated by the prosecutor Edoardo De Santis, which in 2020 led to the operation ‘We protect Rome, with a twenty arrests. In particular, the supreme judges have the charge of mafia-style criminal association was confirmed (Art. 416bis) for four members of the clan as already stated by the first and second degree sentences after the abbreviated trial: this is Guerrino Casamonica known as Pelè, sentenced on appeal in December 2022 to 10 years and two months in prison, Cristian Casamonica at 8 years old, Sonia Casamonica at 7 years old and Daniele Pace at 6 years old.

With the sentence, the judges of Piazza Cavour declared two of the appeals presented by the defendants were inadmissible and two others were rejected. For a fifth position relating to Griselda Filipi, for which 416bis had been recognized in the second degree, an appeal was instead ordered on the point.

The investigation had brought to light the activities of usury and extortion by the clan and an interception of the documents in which it was said: “They must bring strong organizations into Rome, that’s why they want to destroy us! The Camorra and the ‘Ndrangheta It bothers him because we protect Rome.”

An association, that of the Casamonicas, which according to the Court of Rome in the reasons for the first degree sentence “exercises its predominance by exploiting the criminal fame acquired over the years by the entire family network, obtaining, thanks to the condition of subjugation and intimidation of the population , unpaid contractual services, services and practices not permitted (as occurred on the occasion of Vittorio Casamonica’s funeral) and, in general, preferential treatment”. A ruling that arrives a few weeks before the hearing scheduled in the Supreme Court, for the next year, of the maxi-trial born from the ‘Gramigna’ operation which confirmed the mafia accusation at the appeal in November 2022.