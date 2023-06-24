Estadão Contenti

06/23/2023 – 20:48

All the political sons of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used social networks to criticize President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for his relationship with leftist dictatorships around the world. The posts were published in the week of the start of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) trial that could leave Bolsonaro ineligible for eight years. The analysis of the action by the Court began this Thursday, 22.

Rio de Janeiro councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (PL) published an old video of Lula citing the relationship between the PT and former president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez.

Then he said that Brazil could turn into a leftist dictatorship like the neighboring country. “It’s all in your head! Come Venezuela ”, he joked, last Saturday, 17.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) insinuated that Lula does everything that “preaches and defends” socialism. “Name one socialist country that was economically successful?”, asked Flávio on Sunday, the 18th. “The rich Lula is implementing and enslaving every Brazilian as a true ‘snake charmer’.”

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) shared a publication by fellow deputy Mario Frias (PL-SP) who speaks of Lula’s “hypocrisy” due to the fact that the president criticized the dollar at the same time as the São Paulo Forum, meeting that brings together leftist parties in Latin America, charge registrations in US currency.

Judgment at the TSE

The trial at the Superior Electoral Court, which began on Thursday, analyzes whether Bolsonaro will be ineligible for eight years for abuse of political power and the media to obtain benefits in the 2022 election. of July, to attack, without evidence, the Brazilian electronic voting system.

Last Sunday, at an event for the affiliation of mayors to the PL in the city of Jundiaí (SP), he said that “the indications are not good”, but that he is “calm” regarding the outcome of the vote.

This Friday (23), the former head of the Executive said he believed in the possibility of Minister Raul Araújo Filho, from the TSE, requesting a review of the process. He stated that the magistrate is known to have “attachment to the law”. “The first minister to vote after the rapporteur, Minister Benedito, is Minister Raul. He is known to be a jurist with a strong commitment to the law. Despite being in an electoral political court, there is a possibility that he will ask for a view. This is good because it helps us clarify the facts”, he said in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha. The Court will continue the trial next Tuesday, 27.























