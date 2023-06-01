Butter sauces are a great way to make anything better: silky and milky, they add a lot of creaminess and texture to the dish, and they tend to always pick up with a bit of acidity. Although they are all emulsified sauces and share that fear of cutting when you prepare them, it is worth every start over to get them perfect. White fish is one of those products that shines when served with one of these sauces: nothing suits them as well as a sauce meunière or its more sophisticated version, the grenobloisewhile we can hardly separate the hollandaise sauce from some white asparagus or some poached eggs with smoked salmon.

One of my favorites is the beurre blanc: I find it very aromatic -especially if a good dry white wine is used- and with a more elegant acidity than that provided by lemon or vinegar. It is true that making it requires patience, and good management of failure, since it is susceptible to separating if it gets too hot. The trick is to remove the saucepan -better if you use a metal one- from the heat and with the residual heat add cubes of cold butter, which melt little by little. If it gets too cold, it is placed back on the fire for a few seconds to reheat the container and it continues to be stirred outside.

This sauce is originally from Brittany and owes its name to the color that remains when it is finished, white and shiny. The story goes that French cook Clémence Lefeuvre forgot to add the egg while preparing a béarnaise sauce and ended up with this concoction, much lighter in color and more runny in texture: if this was true, we are thankful for this delicious mix-up. Shellfish is another one of those products that does not complain when you cover it with butter: the clams in this recipe are cooked to begin with, since the marine broth that they release will be used, very reduced, to incorporate it into the sauce. Although I haven’t named them yet, the green asparagus is the star of the dish, whole and al dente.

Time : 30 minutes Difficulty : Half. That of maintaining a uniform rhythm while incorporating the butter Ingredients For 2 servings 300 g of green asparagus

200 g of clams

½ glass of dry white wine

1 shallot

Salt

100 g cold butter

Black pepper

1. In a hot pan, add a tablespoon of oil and the clams. Cover and wait until they open, after a couple of minutes. Remove the clams and reduce the liquid they have released by half. 2. Cut the cold butter into cubes. Fry the finely chopped shallot in a saucepan, add the white wine and the reduced broth from the clams. 3. Cook until practically dry. Remove the saucepan from the heat, add a quarter of the cold butter and stir with the whisk without stopping while it melts. 4. Add the rest of the butter in three parts, when the sauce looks uniform. Finish with a little salt and stir well. 5. Clean the asparagus. Place them whole in a pan, add ¼ glass of water and cover. Cook for three minutes. 6. Serve the steamed asparagus on a plate and the clams placed on top, add sauce and finish with a little black pepper.

