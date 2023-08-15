The intervention of the president of Napoli on the negotiation to free the former coach in the national direction: “If you offer him a salary of 3 million net for three years, you cannot stop in front of the assumption of one million gross per year to free him from his contractual bond”

Salvatore Malfitano – Naples

Aurelio De Laurentiis, as usual, does not mince words in the official press release in which he explains his position on the clause in Luciano Spalletti's contract, which must be paid to free the coach and allow him to accept the position of coach of the national team. "All of this is inconsistent. For Calcio Napoli, three million is certainly not a lot, and for Aurelio De Laurentiis it is even less. But the question in the present case is not 'vil money', but a question of principle, which does not concern only Calcio Napoli, but the entire Italian football system, which must shed its amateurish attitude to face the challenges by looking compliance with the rules of businesses, joint-stock companies and the market. But until the 'rule' is allowed to be the 'exemption', the football system will not be able to evolve and the Spalletti cases will continue to exist, as 'authoritative' commentators who do not know how to manage a company in a healthy way will continue to express themselves " is the fundamental passage of the note released through the Napoli website.

the vile money — The president criticizes Gravina's claims in this situation. "As far as the Federation is concerned, observing the story under discussion, what seems most surprising to me is that we arrive a few weeks away from two very important matches for the national team, undergoing the resignation of coach Roberto Mancini. In this regard, there are two main considerations to make: one does not know how to maintain relations with one's collaborators, leading them to resign; there is a lack of legal instruments suitable for withholding them, determining compliance with the contracts signed, also through the provision of specific penalties". In short, the clause cannot be considered a real obstacle. "If the right choice falls on Spalletti, a great coach with 25 years of experience at a high level, who expressed the best football in Europe last season, offering him a salary of 3 million net for three years, there is no stopping faced with the assumption (paying on behalf of the coach) of one million gross per year to free him from his contractual obligation (commitment not only to Napoli but to all its millions of fans)".

respect — "I've always had great respect for the national team and when I was young, besides Napoli, it was the only team I was passionate about – explained De Laurentiis – Luciano Spalletti, despite having one last year of his contract with Napoli, after winning the Scudetto he has expressed his willingness to take a break from coaching because he is 'very tired'. Out of gratitude for the work done, I didn't bat an eye even though I could have asked him to respect the contract. I therefore gave him the opportunity to take this long period of rest. Consequently I went in search of a coach who could replace Spalletti, who was a person of great experience and prestige. I am very happy to have singled out Rudi Garcia who will certainly do a great job. Returning to Spalletti, listening to the voice and sentiment of the millions of Napoli fans who feel a deep bond with the coach of the Champion d'Italia team, in granting him the possibility of not fulfilling his contract, I asked for guarantees on compliance with this sabbatical period, including a penalty in the event that his commitment fails".