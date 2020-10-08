The Bulgarian clairvoyant Baba Vanga predicted the corona pandemic – and with particularly serious consequences for the US president.

Baba Vanga already has the attack on the World Trade Center or the Brexit * predicted.

predicted. That the US President difficult during a pandemic ill, she had predicted in 1996.

ill, she had predicted in 1996. For Donald Trump * the disease should also take a bad course.

Munich – Not everyone believes in clairvoyance and yet one or the other prophecy amazes even those who doubt it. The Bulgarian fortune teller Baba Vanga is something of a saint in her country. She said the attack on the World Trade Center was on September 11 2001, the Tsunami in Thailand 2004 and the Brexit ahead – even though she died in 1996. Even in the case of the Corona pandemic the fortune teller made a forecast. Shortly before her death, she warned Neshka Stefano Robeva, a world champion trainer in rhythmic gymnastics, of the corona pandemic. Robeva said he was given the opportunity to speak to her again shortly before Baba Vanga’s death. The message from the clairvoyant read: “Corona will come upon us.”

Clairvoyant Baba Vanga: Does Donald Trump have to expect dire consequences of the corona disease?

corona means “guardianship” in Bulgarian, which is why Robeva initially assumed a political warning. Only now did she realize that the Coronavirus * could be meant. In addition, Baba Vanga foresaw a serious illness for the US president. There are various statements about the year in which the clairvoyant predicted Trump’s illness. Depending on the source, the stroke of fate varies between 2019 and 2020.

Donald Trump has to expect dire consequences of his corona illness © Evan Vucci / dpa / AP / Picture alliance

Donald Trump is currently struggling with the consequences of his corona infection and is rumored to be suffering more than he publicly admits. But that couldn’t have been all. According to Baba Vanga, the US president should expect deafness and a brain tumor. In the case of Trump, however, this is rather unlikely. At least nothing is known about such illnesses of the US President. Nor are the predicted sufferings a known consequence of one Corona disease.

Clairvoyant Baba Vanga: How Much to Her Prediction of Donald Trump?

Prophecies 2020: Clairvoyant Baba Wanga predicts tsunami, meteorite and Trump diseasehttps://t.co/eStr4fxuBj – Twittered (@Mamazwitschert) October 2, 2020

Problematic at Baba Vangas Statements is also that she never wrote them down, but only passed them on orally. However, their predictions also include false prognoses: For example, the prediction that an attack on the Russian president will be in 2019 Putin should be perpetrated. Their predictions are usually formulated in puzzles, which leaves a lot of room for interpretation. Nevertheless: according to the English “Daily Mail“85 percent of her prophecies are true and her followers firmly believe in the statements of the late fortune teller. (tko)

