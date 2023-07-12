Once upon a time there was the Williams family

The Italian Grand Prix 2020 is still remembered today for two different episodes: on the one hand, Pierre Gasly’s first (and so far only) career victory took place, while on the other there was the last GP of Williams with the family of the same name founder as owner of the team. This was due to the sale to the US company Dorilton Capital which took place in August, and which has since managed the historic British team, which has been plagued by a crisis of unprecedented results in recent years.

The signs of recovery and pride

And yet, in the last few races of this world championship, as well as on the eve of the 800th Formula 1 GP, the Grove-based company has shown excellent steps forward, as demonstrated by the convincing placements in the points area of ​​Alexander Albon in Canada and at Silverstone, with the Anglo-Thai driver finishing seventh and eighth respectively. Results resulting from a work aimed at revolutionizing the team in terms of competitiveness fully approved by Claire Williams, daughter of the founder Frank. Since the British family officially left the team and F1, she herself has repeatedly confided that her father has no longer followed the Circus from the day of his definitive departure until his death, which occurred in 2021, but after the Silverstone test he didn’t hide that Sir Frank would be proud of the work currently underway to revive the team both on and off the track: “It is good that the Williams name remains in Formula 1 – he admitted in a statement reported by nextgen-auto.com – with James Vowles now in place, it seems the team is moving in the right direction. When they told me that James would be the new Team Principal I thought: ‘My God, he’s a genius’. What a great choice.’ I sincerely believe that my father would have been very happy with the decision as well“.

The pain for the transfer and the opinion on Russell

Like her father, Claire Williams also reiterated that she no longer follows the events of F1, also due to the melancholy dictated by the sale of the team, as unwanted as it is inevitable: “I don’t watch it anymore – he confirmed – it was a very conscious decision, so much so that I’m still recovering from the step back. Leaving my team has left a huge void, we were reluctant sellers. Life has led us down this path where we have been forced to sell. Now I’m slowly getting to the point where I start looking again. It’s always pretty painful and difficult to see someone else managing the team which it once did part of our family and our life“. In conclusion, Williams added a personal opinion on George Russellhis former driver as well as the last to have given a podium finish to one of the most successful teams in history in the controversial 2021 Belgian GP: “I am very proud and happy for him, because we kept him at Williams and enforced his contract. It wasn’t easy because it would have been easy to sell his seat to another driver and get 10 or 15 million more. My father taught me that when you go through hardships, success is even more rewarding when you finally get it“.