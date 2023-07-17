Williams, history of F1

Only the numbers would be enough to explain to the younger ones how much the team Williams have had an impact on the history of Formula 1. They are 9 constructors’ world titles won (1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997), 7 those pilots (1980 with Alan Jones, 1982 with Keke Rosberg, 1987 with Nelson Piquet, 1992 with Nigel Mansell, 1993 with Alain Prost, 1996 with Damon Hill and 1997 with Jacques Villeneuve), accompanied by 114 victories, 128 pole positions, 313 podiums and 33 shotguns.

In recent years, the Grove-based stable has failed to revive the glories of the 80s and 90s, given that thelast success dates back to 2012 with the sensational victory of Pastor Maldonado in Barcelona and thelast podium came in 2021 with George Russell in the race-non-race of Spa Francorchamps, opened and closed by the Safety Car. The last leap in competitiveness took place between 2014 and 2017, thanks to the Mercedes hybrid engine, which made it possible to obtain two third and two fifth places among the manufacturers.

The management of Frank Williams over the years has been joined by that of his daughter Claire, who joined the team in 2010 as head of communication and since 2013 as deputy team principal. With Sir Frank’s health deteriorating (with his later passing in November 2021), the family decided in September 2020 to sell the team to the Dorilton Capital investment fundwhich acquired the team for 152 million euros.

Claire Williams and the pain of the sale

In a recent interview granted to The Sun, Claire Williams she said she was no longer able to observe the grand prix as a spectator: “I don’t watch Formula 1 anymore, it was a conscious decision, taken because I’m still recovering from the step backwards. Leaving my team left me a huge void. We struggled to sell, but life forced us to do it. I will get to the point where I can look at F1 again. For me, it’s still quite painful and difficult to see someone else managing the team, which was once a part of our family and our lives. To see the Williams name still present in Formula 1 is great. And with James Vowles they are moving in the right direction. The choice of him was brilliant, I think he’s a genius. Russell? I’m very proud of George and I’m happy for him because we kept him and enforced his contract.”