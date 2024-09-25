by VALERIO BARRETTA

Stroll, all chips on the table

Featuring Adrian Newey, Lawrence Stroll sent a clear warning to the competition: “I want to win“. And he wants to do it from 2026, the year the new regulations will be introduced, when there will certainly be more room for manoeuvre for the brilliant British designer too.

Before starting his acquisition process of the former Force India, which later became Racing Point and finally Aston Martin, the Canadian tycoon invested in Williams and “placed” his son Lance in Grove for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. There he naturally met Claire Williams, then vice-president, who in hindsight regretted having let Stroll go.

Williams’ words

“Aston Martin is potentially a World Championship car, and It’s something that drives me crazy since Lawrence was with us“, these are his words on the podcast Business of Sports. “The hiring of Newey was a stroke of genius. Whatever amount he puts on the table for Newey, it will be worth it considering the money that comes from winning a World Cup.“.

Williams’ regret is linked not only to the sporting results but also to the “salvation” of his management: “Then we simply ran out of money. For the 2019 season we had a title sponsor (ROKiT, ed.), but when we talked about payments for 2020 they never materialised. We took them to court and won. They owe us £30 million, half of what they owed us. Of course they didn’t pay and that left a huge hole in our budget for 2020. But we were very lucky because there was someone (Dorilton Capital, ed.) who came in and filled that hole, so we were able to start the season”.