Budapest (dpa)

Claire Williams expressed her regret at selling the Formula 1 team that the family owned, and said it was difficult to accept this matter, and confirmed that she felt that someone had ripped out her heart, and he never returned it.

Claire, 47, has been away from Formula One for nearly three years after selling the team, which was founded by her father Sir Frank Williams, to US investment firm Dorleton Capital for 136 million pounds.

Claire resigned from the position of de facto president of the club during the Italian Grand Prix in 2020, and a year later Frank died, who exceptionally managed to lead his team from the bottom to the top of the sport. The Williams team is running the 800th race in its career, through the Hungarian Grand Prix tomorrow, Sunday, and Claire said in an interview with the British news agency “BA Media”: “When I left the team in Monza, I felt that someone ripped out my heart and never returned it.”

She added: «It is one of the sorrows that are difficult to overcome, or live with. Now that we have lost my father, sometimes it feels like it was just a dream. Did this period in our lives really happen?

Frank, who lives at the team’s headquarters in Grove Village, Oxfordshire, handed over the running of the team to his daughter Claire in 2013.

Claire led the team to third place in the manufacturers’ category, behind Mercedes and Ferrari, in the next two years, before a major lack of investment caused its decline. It has been 10 years since a Williams driver has won a race.