About two and a half years after the transfer of ownership of the Formula 1 team to the private American investment fund Dorilton Capital, Claire Williams she rejoined the company founded by her father Frank. The former deputy team principal of Williams has in fact become the new one brand ambassador of Williams Advanced Engineering. However, the 46-year-old British manager will not be involved in any way with the Formula 1 team that she left in September 2020. WAE Technologies is in fact an emanation of the historic team that plays in the Circus and was born in 2011 with the aim of exploiting the skills acquired by the team in order to be able to diversify into other sectors.

This was initially an internal group of Williams, before being incorporated as a subsidiary. The company has worked on projects within the motorsports and automotive industries and beyond. Among these there was also the supply of batteries for the first generation of Formula E cars, used from 2014 to 18. Now Williams Advanced Engineering has returned to play this role by creating the batteries for the Gen3 of the 100% electric series. The company currently has two locations, one at the Williams F1 plant in Grove, Oxfordshire, and the other in the town of Bad Durkheim, near Kaiserslautern, Germany.

The key sectors are – in addition to motorsport and automotive – also the aerospace, defence, railway sector and the design of specialized industrial products. “I am very honored to take on this new role with WAE Technologies Claire Williams said. what [l’amministratore delegato] Craig [Wilson] and the team have achieved in a relatively short space of time it was phenomenal: to use racing technology to revolutionize industries around the world“.