Everyone loves Claire. At almost 40, she runs a real estate agency in a small town in Brittany that looks like a postcard. In life, she hates everything about her co-worker, she loves her job, she loves her friends. And she sings, too. The life of Claire Andrieux (Jeanne Rosa) is regulated to the millimeter, it is like so many other lives, full of light and energy.

A revelation, in punch mode

However, when a manager, Bruno (Thomas VDB) comes to ask him for help to find the house that will serve as the setting for a film, Claire, seduced by the character, has very sudden reactions to him. Better, its shell splits. He immediately notices these “Moments of emptiness that cross his gaze”, between a laugh and “An obsolete expression”. All is not therefore rosy in the life of Claire Andrieux. But where does this discomfort come from, which gradually creeps into this very pretty fiction? And what is Claire Andrieux’s secret? She will eventually reveal it to a couple of friends (Emma de Caunes and Yannick Renier). And this revelation, in punch mode, reveals all the suffering of this woman, but also all these efforts to hide it and overcome it in its own way, for years.

A very cinematographic fiction

Let’s dare the word: Claire Andrieux is a little wonder. Narration, realization and acting. Olivier Jahan, with this fiction, exploited a secondary character of his previous film written with Diastème, sand castles, in 2015, where the characters of Emma de Caunes and Yannick Rénier were looking to sell a family home. Real estate agent, Claire Andrieux became their friend, over the visits of buyers. And this link, in this very cinematographic fiction produced for Arte, is confirmed in this new chapter. A character full of life, who does not hesitate to roll in the grass with his nephews, to give up everything to go and console a sister or a friend, Claire Andrieux troubles. Told by the image, but also by the warm voice of Thomas VDB, the TV movie Claire Andrieux touches the heart.

Available on the channel’s website.