Sandfall Interactive has released the first, long gameplay video of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 a seemingly very well-made Japanese role-playing game, which It will also be released immediately on Game Pass to the delight of subscribers. More generally, we will be able to play it on PC, Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5.

So many positive aspects

The video shows several moments of gameplay, with the protagonists called to face various enemies of different shapes and sizes. What stands out are not so much the exploratory phases, quite short, but the combats of a pure Japanese role-playing game, therefore with an essentially turn-based system, despite some small additions to the formula.

It’s actually interesting. how several western studies are taking the genre (think Sea of ​​Stars or Chained Echoes) reinterpreting it in a much more rigorous way than many Japanese studios are doing, which instead seem to want to somehow surpass it.

In this case, what stands out is also a remarkable visual quality and a style with a more European than oriental taste, still very interesting.